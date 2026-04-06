Rahul Banerjee's death: Tollywood calls indefinite strike, demands safety measures

The untimely demise of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee (43) has sent shockwaves through the Tollywood community. The actor drowned while filming for the Bengali soap Bholey Baba Par Karega on March 29. In response, the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists's Forum has announced an indefinite strike from Tuesday (April 7) to demand improved safety measures on film and television sets.

Statement Emergency meeting held on April 5 The official statement from the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists's Forum was posted on Facebook after an emergency meeting on April 5. The meeting was attended by prominent figures such as Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta, Shantilal Mukherjee, Swaroop Biswas, directors, producers, and channel representatives. The statement expressed shock over Banerjee's sudden demise and emphasized the need for safety measures for artists and technicians during shoots.

Incident Wife Priyanka demands justice, files complaint The news agency ANI reported that Banerjee was shooting alongside co-actor Sweta Mishra when they slipped into a ditch while performing a dance sequence in knee-deep water at Talsari Beach. Both were rushed to Digha Hospital, but Banerjee could not be saved. His wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar, has since filed a police complaint against the producers and joined the protest march demanding justice for her husband. Odisha Police have booked five members of the production house till now.

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