5 booked in Bengali actor Rahul Bannerjee's death case

Bengali actor Priyanka Sarkar , the wife of late actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee (43), filed a complaint against producers of the television serial Bholey Baba Par Karega last week (April 4). Banerjee died while shooting for the show at Talsari sea beach. According to The Telegraph, a case has been filed by Talsari Marine police station against five members of the production house Magic Moments Motion Picture Pvt Ltd. The complaint names co-director Leena Gangopadhyay and alleges death due to negligence.

Legal action Legal action taken against the accused The Odisha police have registered a case against two directors of the production house, namely Gangopadhyay and Saibal Banerjee. An FIR has also been filed against Shantanu Nandi (floor executive producer), Chandra Sekhar Chakraborty (production manager), and Subhasish Mondal (another official). The charges under Sections 106(1)/240/3(5) BNS for causing death due to negligence, common intention, and providing false information can lead to a maximum of two years in jail if proven.

Incident details Banerjee slipped into the sea during shoot The tragic incident occurred on March 29 during the shooting of the television series at Talsari beach. Banerjee and his co-actor Sweta Mishra slipped into the water. While Mishra was rescued quickly, it took a while to rescue Banerjee. He died soon after. It was later revealed that neither the production house nor its crew members had obtained permission from local authorities for the shoot nor implemented any safety measures.

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Safety concerns Local residents warned crew about dangers Despite being warned by local residents about the potential risks of shooting at the location, the crew continued with their work. The area is notorious for quicksand and unpredictable high tides. The Odisha police have initiated an investigation into the incident and will soon summon the accused for questioning.

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