Rahul-Priyanka's relationship timeline: From on-set love to separation to reunion

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee (43) died in a tragic drowning incident at Odisha 's Talsari Beach on March 29. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the Bengali film industry . He is survived by his wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar (35), and their 13-year-old son, Sahaj. The couple's love story is a tale of romance, separation, and eventual reunion for the sake of their child.

Love blossomed Banerjee and Sarkar's reel romance turned real Banerjee and Sarkar first met when she was a teenager. Initially, Sarkar had turned down Banerjee's proposal to cast her as his heroine in films. However, their paths changed with the 2008 film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, where their on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into a real-life romance. After dating for a couple of years, the two actors tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony. In 2013, they welcomed their son, Sahaj.

Relationship struggles The split and subsequent 2018 divorce filing Despite their initial happiness, Banerjee and Sarkar's marriage soon hit a rough patch. Within a year of their son's birth, differences reportedly began to surface, eventually leading to their separation. Sarkar largely raised Sahaj on her own for several years. Although they had separated, the couple hadn't formally divorced. In 2018, they filed for divorce, as well, signaling what seemed to be the end of their relationship.

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Reconciliation Banerjee and Sarkar reconciled publicly Despite their differences, Banerjee and Sarkar eventually decided to reconcile, especially for the sake of their son. Since 2022, they often appeared together at public events and festivals, celebrating occasions like Durga Puja and Holi as a family. Banerjee himself had confirmed that they had reunited and had also taken steps to withdraw their divorce case. Sarkar would often feature on Banerjee's Instagram page, also getting a simple Valentine's Day wish this February.

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Grief-stricken Sarkar requested privacy after Banerjee's death The news of Banerjee's untimely demise left Sarkar devastated. On Sunday night, she shared an emotional statement on social media, requesting space and privacy during this difficult time. "This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us," she wrote. "In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy." She concluded by saying, "Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time."