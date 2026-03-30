Rahul Banerjee dies from accidental drowning: Last post goes viral

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee (43) died on Sunday due to accidental drowning at Talsari Beach near Digha, West Bengal . The news has left the Bengali entertainment industry and his fans shocked. He had gone to Talsari to shoot for a television serial titled Bhole Baba Par Karega. He is survived by his wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar and their son. Amid the shocking update, his last Instagram post has gone viral.

Incident details First, here's what happened with Banerjee Banerjee reportedly went into the sea alone after shooting wrapped up on Sunday afternoon. When he didn't return, the production team raised an alarm. Crew members rushed to help him as panic spread across the set. Technicians managed to pull him out of the water and took him to Digha Sub-divisional Hospital, about 10-12km from Talsari Beach. He was declared dead by doctors at 6:10pm.

Social media tribute 'Sohoj Katha' clip featuring Bratya Basu posted The tragedy also drew attention to Banerjee's last social media activity. A day before his death, he had posted a clip from his podcast, Sohoj Katha, on Instagram. The video featured him in conversation with actor-politician Bratya Basu about theater and why Basu often refused invitations to watch plays. The short clip, which received over 2,54,000 views, was part of a longer episode uploaded on YouTube two days earlier. People commented how they couldn't believe Banerjee was no more.

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