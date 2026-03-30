Rahul Banerjee's death: Did makers not seek permission to shoot?

The tragic drowning of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee (43) while shooting a television show at Talsari Beach near the West Bengal-Odisha border has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. The Balasore Superintendent of Police has now revealed that the production team reportedly didn't take permission or inform authorities before starting the shoot. The tragic incident occurred on March 29 when Banerjee was filming for Bholebaba Paar Karega.

Investigation update Banerjee and Mishra fell into a ditch The Balasore SP revealed to ANI that the Talsari police first learned about Banerjee's death from Digha police. After verification, it was confirmed that the incident happened around 5:30pm while Banerjee and co-actor Sweta Mishra were shooting a scene in knee-deep water. Both actors reportedly fell into a ditch, leading to a life-threatening situation. Despite crew members' efforts to rush them to a nearby hospital in Digha, Banerjee couldn't be saved.

Last moments Banerjee entered deep sea alone The incident took place after pack-up when Banerjee reportedly entered deep sea waters alone for an unscripted drone shot. Director Subhashis Mondal told TOI that the shoot was over and most of the cast had left, but Banerjee insisted on filming another take. A bigger wave hit him, causing him to lose balance and swallow water. Despite rescue efforts from the team and lifeguards, he was declared dead upon reaching Digha State General Hospital around 6:10pm.

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Ongoing probe Crew is being questioned The East Midnapore district police have registered an unnatural death case and are questioning crew members to understand the sequence of events. They are also investigating whether safety protocols were followed during the shoot. Initial indications suggest that Banerjee may have suffered a heart attack before drowning, but the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report. The post-mortem was scheduled for Monday morning at Contai Sub-divisional Hospital.

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