Bengaluru actress assaulted by husband, charged with attempted murder
Bengaluru TV actor Manjula, known as Shruthi, was allegedly attacked by her husband Ambarish at their Muneshwara Layout home on Friday after their kids left for college.
Police say Ambarish used pepper spray on Shruthi, then stabbed her in the neck, ribs, and thigh, and hit her head against a wall.
Actor hospitalized, husband arrested
Shruthi and Amareesh's marriage had been rocky for months due to financial issues and personal conflicts. She had previously moved out and filed a police complaint against him.
After the attack, Shruthi was hospitalized at Victoria Hospital.
Police have arrested Amareesh for attempted murder and are investigating both the assault and the couple's troubled history.