Berlin International Film Festival 2026: 'Yellow Letters' wins Golden Bear

Berlinale wasn't just about movies this year—it became a stage for political expression. Director Tricia Tuttle called open debate "speaking up is part of democracy" after some backlash over the festival's stance on Gaza and Israel. Big names like Javier Bardem and Tilda Swinton spoke out, while author Arundhati Roy withdrew in protest, making the event feel especially charged.

Other major winners and their statements

Emin Alper's Salvation took home the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize, with Alper using his platform to support Turkish prisoners and Gaza.

Sandra Hueller won Best Performance for Rose, and Queen at Sea snagged two Silver Bears.

Many filmmakers used their moment to stand up against authoritarianism and show solidarity with people in Turkey, Iran, and Palestine—making this year's Berlinale about much more than just cinema.