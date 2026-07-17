Bernthal praises Holland as family 1st and humble on 'Today'
Jon Bernthal had some heartfelt words for Tom Holland during his appearance on Today.
The two have teamed up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (out July 31) and The Odyssey, now showing in theaters.
Bernthal praised Holland for staying humble and family-focused, saying, "He still leads with grace, he's still a family-first guy. He's in love."
Holland recently confirmed he married Zendaya after fans spotted her diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes.
Bernthal and Holland collaborators since auditions
Bernthal and Holland first met when Holland was just 17 at auditions for The Punisher and Spider-Man.
They've worked together ever since, including the 2017 film Pilgrimage, with Bernthal calling himself "in awe" of Holland's growth over the years.
In their latest projects, Bernthal plays The Punisher alongside Holland as Spider-Man and Zendaya as MJ; in The Odyssey, they take on Greek myth roles together.