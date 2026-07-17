Bernthal praises Holland as family 1st and humble on 'Today'

Jon Bernthal had some heartfelt words for Tom Holland during his appearance on Today.

The two have teamed up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (out July 31) and The Odyssey, now showing in theaters.

Bernthal praised Holland for staying humble and family-focused, saying, "He still leads with grace, he's still a family-first guy. He's in love."

Holland recently confirmed he married Zendaya after fans spotted her diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes.