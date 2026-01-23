Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel diagnosed with chronic kidney disease 

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel (55) has revealed that she has been diagnosed with Stage 2 chronic kidney disease. The former Real Housewives of New York City cast member took to social media on Thursday to discuss her diagnosis, the tests that led to it, and the lifestyle changes she's making moving forward.

Health update Frankel's diagnosis and lifestyle changes Frankel revealed her diagnosis in a candid TikTok video, explaining that she had been proactive about getting bloodwork done. Over several months, results repeatedly showed low kidney function, prompting referral to a kidney specialist. It was during this appointment that she was informed of her Stage 2 chronic kidney disease diagnosis. "Be thorough," she said, urging followers to take their blood work seriously and not delay health appointments.

Diagnosis details Possible causes of Frankel's kidney disease Frankel's doctor was unsure of the exact cause of her kidney disease. Several factors were discussed, including a near-fatal allergic reaction she experienced years earlier that might have caused organ damage. Other possibilities include autoimmune disease or repeated urinary issues. The reality star also acknowledged that dehydration may have contributed, admitting she didn't drink much water despite often carrying a bottle.

Advertisement

Doctor's advice Frankel's doctor recommended lifestyle changes Frankel's doctor reportedly told her that "water is your medicine," recommending about 1.5 gallons of water a day with hydration packets mixed in. Avoiding substances like ibuprofen, Naproxen, turmeric, and certain pain relievers was also advised, alongside lifestyle adjustments to support kidney health. The Skinnygirl founder made it clear she was sharing her health update not to alarm anyone but to encourage others to be vigilant about routine check-ups and follow-ups when something seems off in medical testing.

Advertisement

CKD explained Understanding Stage 2 chronic kidney disease Chronic kidney disease (CKD) refers to the gradual loss of kidney function over time. According to the Mayo Clinic, Stage 2 CKD represents mild impairment, with kidneys still functioning but less efficiently than normal. At this level, many people may not experience major symptoms, which is why screening and routine lab tests are critical for early detection.