Malayalam blockbuster 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' now streaming on JioHotstar
What's the story
The Malayalam romantic comedy Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, has made its digital premiere. After a successful theatrical run, the film is now available on JioHotstar. Directed by Girish AD, it explores themes of family, love, and community life through the story of Ashley (Baiju), a college student who moves to Angamaly with her family due to financial issues.
Plot exploration
A look at the film's plot and cast
The drama revolves around Ashley and Justin (Pauly), a local bachelor who runs a catering business.
Their relationship is complicated by age differences and family expectations.
The ensemble cast includes Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Shanavas, Ayyappadas, Sreeranjini, Vineeth Viswam, and Bindu Panicker.
The music is by Vishnu Vijay.
Box office success
Highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, surpassing ₹300 crore at the box office.
Released during the Onam season, it was dubbed and released in Tamil and Telugu after its original Malayalam version's success.
The film's journey from a reported ₹25 crore production to achieving this milestone is a testament to its widespread appeal and audience engagement.
Actor's comeback
Pauly's successful return to romantic-comedy genre
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit also marks a significant comeback for Pauly in the feel-good romantic-comedy genre.
The chemistry between Pauly and Baiju, along with Girish's breezy storytelling, has helped the movie resonate with viewers.
The project was backed by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran.