'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' to release in Tamil September 4
The Malayalam blockbuster Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, is set to release in Tamil on September 4.
Directed by Gireesh AD, the film follows a young woman settling into a new neighborhood and forming an unexpected bond with her older neighbor.
Originally released on August 21, it quickly won over critics and audiences alike.
Film grosses ₹200cr worldwide
This movie has been a massive hit, pulling in ₹200 crore worldwide, over ₹100 crore from Kerala alone in just 10 days.
The supporting cast features Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, and Roshan Shanavas.
On August 31, a fresh song called Muttayi Vandi dropped.
The Hindu's review said Bethlehem Kudumba Unit certainly ranks among his best, alongside Premalu and Thanneer Mathan Dinangal.