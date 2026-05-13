Man who stole Beyoncé's unreleased music jailed for 2 years

A man has been sentenced to two years in prison for breaking into a rental car and stealing hard drives containing unreleased music by global pop icon Beyoncé . The incident occurred last July in Atlanta , Georgia, while the singer was on her Cowboy Carter tour. The thief, identified as 41-year-old Kelvin Evans, accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, to charges of entering an automobile and criminal trespass.

Legal proceedings Evans 'hoping for a future where he can make money...' Evans struck a plea deal in court on Tuesday, just before his trial was set to begin. The Fulton County District Attorney's office confirmed this to the BBC. His attorney told the judge that Evans was "hoping for a future where he can make money legitimately and be part of society like the rest of us." He has also been sentenced to three years of probation following his prison term.

Incident details The theft occurred just before the Atlanta leg of tour The theft happened on July 8, 2025, when Evans broke into a rented Jeep Wagoneer belonging to a choreographer and dancer for Beyoncé. When they returned, they found the vehicle's rear window shattered and their luggage missing. The stolen items included two MacBook laptops, Apple headphones, designer clothes, accessories, and hard drives containing unreleased music by Beyoncé, which have yet to be recovered. The incident occurred just before the Atlanta leg of her Cowboy Carter tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

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