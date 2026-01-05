'The Kerala Story' sequel to hit theaters in February 2026
What's the story
Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has announced the release date for his upcoming film Beyond The Kerala Story, a sequel to The Kerala Story (2023). The movie will hit theaters on February 27, 2026. This was confirmed by Shah's production house, Sunshine Pictures Limited, which also unveiled a motion poster with the release date.
Film details
'Beyond the Kerala Story' to explore true events
The sequel, titled Beyond The Kerala Story, will continue the thematic exploration of its predecessor. It aims to delve deeper into real-life stories from across India. The producers have stated that the film intends to amplify the voices of victims and reveal truths that are often overlooked. "This time, it goes deeper, this time, it hurts more. Beyond The Kerala Story," said the teaser.
Production team
The film will depict 'rawness of real life'
The sequel is helmed by National Award-winning director Kamakhya Narayan Singh and co-produced by Aashin A Shah. The makers have promised that the storytelling will focus on the "rawness of real life." The original film, released in 2023 and starring Adah Sharma, sparked nationwide debate and won the National Film Award for Best Direction and Best Cinematography.