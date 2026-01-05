'The Kerala Story' sequel to hit theaters in February 2026

Film details

'Beyond the Kerala Story' to explore true events

The sequel, titled Beyond The Kerala Story, will continue the thematic exploration of its predecessor. It aims to delve deeper into real-life stories from across India. The producers have stated that the film intends to amplify the voices of victims and reveal truths that are often overlooked. "This time, it goes deeper, this time, it hurts more. Beyond The Kerala Story," said the teaser.