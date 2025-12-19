Amid controversy, Dileep's 'Bha Bha Ba' opens strong at ₹6.75cr

Despite the polarizing reviews, Bha Bha Ba had a strong opening at the box office . The film's opening day collection is considered good, given Dileep's star power and the mixed audience response. Directed by Dhananjay Shankar, it is an action comedy written by Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef.

Bha Bha Ba features Dileep in the lead role as a loud and eccentric man who kidnaps Kerala 's chief minister CK Joseph for revenge. The film has an ensemble cast including Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sandy, Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Redin Kingsley. Mohanlal 's extended cameo also added to the film's appeal.

Audience reaction

'Bha Bha Ba' received mixed response from audiences

Despite the mixed reviews, audiences have enjoyed the humor and energetic presentation of Bha Bha Ba. Produced by Sree Gokulam Movies, it has music composed by Shaan Rahman and Gopi Sundar, cinematography by Armo, and editing by Ranjan Abraham. Despite the acquittal, Dileep has remained at the center of controversies. First, a few women passengers objected to his film screening in a bus, and then Dileep had to pull out of a temple event due to backlash.