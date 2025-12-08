Kerala government to appeal Dileep's acquittal in actor assault case

The Kerala government has decided to challenge the recent court verdict that acquitted Malayalam actor Dileep and three others in a high-profile 2017 female actor assault case. State Law Minister P Rajeev announced on Monday that they would be appealing against the decision as it did not provide "complete justice" to the survivor. The move comes after Ernakulam Principal Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese pronounced the verdict, which found six others guilty but cleared Dileep and three others.

Statement 'Not the verdict everyone expected' Rajeev told reporters, "Though those who were directly involved in the crime were found guilty by the court, it was not the verdict everyone expected." He added that the government has always supported the survivor and will continue to do so. The minister highlighted that the prosecution had submitted a five-volume argument note to the court regarding this case.

Legal action Prosecution directed to initiate further proceedings Rajeev said, "The government has decided to go on appeal against the verdict. I have already spoken to the Chief Minister and the DGP regarding this matter." He added that the prosecution has been asked to initiate further proceedings. The case saw a total of 10 accused, including Dileep (real name P Gopalakrishnan), who was arrested on July 10, 2017, after it was revealed that prime accused Sunil NS alias Pulsar Suni had allegedly sent him a letter from jail.

Industry response Dileep's acquittal prompted mixed reactions in the film industry The verdict has drawn mixed reactions from the film industry. Director B Unnikrishnan and producer Suresh Kumar welcomed Dileep's acquittal, while many actors close to the survivor expressed their support for her on social media. Unnikrishnan, who is also the general secretary of Film Employees Federation of Kerala, said that in light of the judgment, its directors have been asked to decide on Dileep's membership. He had been expelled from it earlier due to allegations against him.