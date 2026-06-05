Bhansali dropped Chopra song for 'Ram-Leela' after actor Khan objected

'Ram-Leela' choreographer Khan says sidelined, unpaid

Choreographer Saroj Khan shared that she wasn't paid for her work on the original song and felt sidelined when the song was ultimately choreographed by Vishnu Deva, even though some of her moves were used.

As she put it, "They didn't even call me back to choreograph the new song and they asked somebody else to choreograph it. ", raising real questions about fair credit and recognition in Bollywood.