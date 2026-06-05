Bhansali dropped Chopra song for 'Ram-Leela' after actor Khan objected
Entertainment
Did you know < em>Ram-Leela almost had a different Priyanka Chopra song?
Sanjay Leela Bhansali dropped Thappad Se Dar Nahi Lagta, Lagta Hai Pyaar Se after Salman Khan objected to its title, since it echoed his famous Dabangg dialogue.
After 10 days of rehearsals, the track was replaced by Ram Chahe Leela, which ended up being a huge hit.
'Ram-Leela' choreographer Khan says sidelined, unpaid
Choreographer Saroj Khan shared that she wasn't paid for her work on the original song and felt sidelined when the song was ultimately choreographed by Vishnu Deva, even though some of her moves were used.
As she put it, "They didn't even call me back to choreograph the new song and they asked somebody else to choreograph it. ", raising real questions about fair credit and recognition in Bollywood.