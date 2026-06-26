Bhansali stages lavish 'Love and War' song with Bhatt Kaushal

Death on 'Love and War' set

Sadly, the excitement was overshadowed when a carpenter, Chandradhari Singh Yadav, died after allegedly suffering an electric shock on set.

Industry unions have called for better safety and financial help for his family.

Bhansali Productions has reportedly offered ₹40 lakh in compensation, but some are pushing for legal action over ongoing safety issues.

Love And War is slated to release on January 21, 2027.