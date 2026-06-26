Bhansali stages lavish 'Love and War' song with Bhatt Kaushal
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is going big with his next film, Love And War: the latest song shoot in Mumbai features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in eye-catching outfits, a massive set, and nearly 200 dancers.
While the visuals are as grand as you'd expect from Bhansali, Ranbir Kapoor was missing from the action this time.
Death on 'Love and War' set
Sadly, the excitement was overshadowed when a carpenter, Chandradhari Singh Yadav, died after allegedly suffering an electric shock on set.
Industry unions have called for better safety and financial help for his family.
Bhansali Productions has reportedly offered ₹40 lakh in compensation, but some are pushing for legal action over ongoing safety issues.
Love And War is slated to release on January 21, 2027.