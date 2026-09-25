Bhansali's 'Love & War' 1st look shows Bhatt in cabaret
Entertainment
The makers dropped the first-look poster of Alia Bhatt from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new film, Love & War, and it's definitely a vibe.
The poster shows her rocking a bold cabaret outfit, think slit skirt and headpiece, giving fans a fresh, confident side of Alia.
She'll be sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in this much-anticipated project.
Bhansali promises fresh visual world
Love & War hits theaters worldwide on January 21, 2027, releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Bhansali is promising something different this time: a fresh setting and visual world that promises to be very different from his earlier films.
With the striking posters already making waves online, excitement is building fast for this star-studded release.