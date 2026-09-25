Bhansali's 'Love & War' 1st look shows Bhatt in cabaret

The makers dropped the first-look poster of Alia Bhatt from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new film, Love & War, and it's definitely a vibe.

The poster shows her rocking a bold cabaret outfit, think slit skirt and headpiece, giving fans a fresh, confident side of Alia.

She'll be sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in this much-anticipated project.