Bhardwaj faces online backlash over liking 'Dhurandhar' Nazi comparison

'Dhurandhar 2' sold streaming rights 150cr

Reactions are split: some people are upset with Bhardwaj, while others say he should be free to express himself.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (starring Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal) is crushing it at the box office with over ₹1,000 crore worldwide.

If you missed it in theaters, good news: the film will soon drop on JioHotstar after selling its streaming rights for ₹150 crore.