Bhardwaj faces online backlash over liking 'Dhurandhar' Nazi comparison
Entertainment
Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is getting flak online after he liked a post that compared Dhurandhar's audience to Nazis.
The drama kicked off when a user shared a screenshot of his like on a reel featuring August Landmesser, and the caption made the Nazi analogy, prompting backlash online and mixed reactions.
'Dhurandhar 2' sold streaming rights 150cr
Reactions are split: some people are upset with Bhardwaj, while others say he should be free to express himself.
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (starring Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal) is crushing it at the box office with over ₹1,000 crore worldwide.
If you missed it in theaters, good news: the film will soon drop on JioHotstar after selling its streaming rights for ₹150 crore.