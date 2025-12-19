It's a boy! Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcome second child

Singh was scheduled to shoot for her television show Laughter Chefs on Friday morning when, per India Today, she unexpectedly went into labor. This led to an immediate trip to the hospital, where she gave birth. Her husband, writer-host Limbachiyaa, was by her side during the delivery. The couple is already parents to a son named Lakshya, affectionately called Gola by family members.

Couple's journey

Singh and Limbachiyaa's journey from meeting to parenthood

Singh and Limbachiyaa first met on the sets of Comedy Circus in 2009. After dating for a few years, they got married in 2017. Since then, they've worked together on several comedy and reality shows. They announced their second pregnancy during a family trip to Switzerland earlier this year. A few weeks ago, Singh had shared pictures from her maternity photoshoot on social media. Congratulations to the family!