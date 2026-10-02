Bharuccha hospitalized in Bali after spine fracture, Mumbai surgery planned
Entertainment
Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently in a Bali hospital after fracturing her spine during a work-and-holiday trip.
She will be flown back to Mumbai soon for surgery, with her team making sure her health comes first.
Air ambulance being arranged for Bharuccha
An air ambulance is being arranged for her transfer, and doctors will check on her before surgery.
She will need a few weeks off to recover, so work is on pause for now.
Her team has thanked everyone for their support and promised to share updates when they can, asking fans to respect her privacy while she heals.