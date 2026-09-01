Bhasker says 'Padmaavat' remarks were wrongly translated in video
Swara Bhasker has responded to backlash over her comments about the film Padmaavat, saying her words were "wrongly and falsely translated."
She posted a video on her X handle, calling out misinformation and saying, "It's shameful that media channels and people are repeatedly leveling false accusations to incite people."
Swara urged critics to react based on what she actually said.
Bhasker criticized 'Padmaavat' self-immolation climax
Swara originally spoke at a Woman Life Freedom event, questioning Padmaavat's climax, where 800 women commit self-immolation.
She argued that films shouldn't suggest survivors of sexual violence are dishonorable if they choose to live.
As she put it, "Women have the right to life even after rape," asking whether society really wants to tell survivors that their lives should end after trauma.