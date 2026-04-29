Bhatia channels Priestly at 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' premiere

Bhatia wore 719-diamond 'Bold Flick' earrings

Tamannaah's accessories were her own jewelry brand, including diamond-studded Bold Flick earrings (with 719 diamonds) and stacked diamond bands.

Her makeup was sharp but fresh: winged liner, blushed cheeks, and minimalist glam.

Celebs like Sunny Leone and Dia Mirza also showed up, while Tamannaah summed up her style moment on Instagram with the classic line: "That's all."