Bhatt could appear in 'Tumbbad 2' using body double Entertainment May 01, 2026

Tumbbad 2, the much-awaited sequel to the cult 2018 film, is stirring excitement with news that Alia Bhatt could have a key cameo.

Directed by Adesh Prasad and starring Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the movie drops in theaters on December 3, 2027.

Bhatt's scenes are set to be filmed in Mumbai starting May 3, and since she'll be at the Met Gala on May 4, a body double will help finish her part.