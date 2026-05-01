Bhatt could appear in 'Tumbbad 2' using body double
Entertainment
Tumbbad 2, the much-awaited sequel to the cult 2018 film, is stirring excitement with news that Alia Bhatt could have a key cameo.
Directed by Adesh Prasad and starring Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the movie drops in theaters on December 3, 2027.
Bhatt's scenes are set to be filmed in Mumbai starting May 3, and since she'll be at the Met Gala on May 4, a body double will help finish her part.
'Tumbbad 2' filming on Madh Island
The Tumbbad 2 team is currently shooting on a massive Madh Island set.
Produced by Sohum Shah Films and Pen Studios, this project fits right into Bhatt's packed schedule: she'll also star in YRF's Alpha (July 10, 2026) and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War (January 21, 2027).