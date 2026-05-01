Bhattacharya blames Khan's ego and cites alleged slapping incident Entertainment May 01, 2026

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has once again spoken about why things soured between him and Shah Rukh Khan.

He shared that their rift broke down over what he calls Khan's ego, and mentioned feeling hurt when Farah Khan's husband allegedly slapped and abused SRK, yet SRK chose to hug him and work on their relationship.

"What hurt me was that you couldn't even say sorry once. You are such a big person, yet no apology," Abhijeet said, though he still hopes they can patch things up.