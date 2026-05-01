Bhattacharya blames Khan's ego and cites alleged slapping incident
Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has once again spoken about why things soured between him and Shah Rukh Khan.
He shared that their rift broke down over what he calls Khan's ego, and mentioned feeling hurt when Farah Khan's husband allegedly slapped and abused SRK, yet SRK chose to hug him and work on their relationship.
"What hurt me was that you couldn't even say sorry once. You are such a big person, yet no apology," Abhijeet said, though he still hopes they can patch things up.
Bhattacharya quit singing for Khan films
Abhijeet revealed he quit singing for SRK's films because he felt undervalued compared to others on set, something that affected his self-respect.
He also addressed fans who think he brings up SRK for publicity, saying he had no reason to do it.
For him, it was always about respect and getting credit for his work.