Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh's wife demands ₹30cr alimony
Entertainment
Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh and his wife Jyoti Singh are going through a tough divorce. Jyoti has asked for ₹30 crore as alimony, confirmed by Pawan's lawyer.
She's also accused him of harassment and forcing abortions—allegations Pawan strongly denies.
Pawan's response to allegations, current career status
Pawan Singh claims Jyoti's accusations are "politically motivated," pointing out they came just before the Bihar elections in November 2025.
Their legal fight is playing out in courts in both Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with no resolution yet.
Meanwhile, Pawan is still active in his career, recently appearing on the reality show Rise & Fall and continuing his work in Bhojpuri films.