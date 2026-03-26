Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' in trouble; 'Kaithi' makers move court 

The makers of the Tamil film Kaithi have filed a plea against the producers of Ajay Devgn 's Bholaa in the Bombay High Court . They have alleged that the producers violated copyright and remake rights. The single-judge bench of Justice Sharmila Deshmukh has reserved orders on a preliminary objection raised by Bholaa makers regarding whether the Bombay High Court has territorial jurisdiction to hear this matter. The superhit 2019 film Kaithi was remade as Bholaa in Hindi in 2023.

Allegations 'Kaithi' makers claim they are sole owners of remake rights Dream Warrior Pictures, the producer of Kaithi, has claimed that they are the sole owners of the film's copyright and remake rights. The company executed a Remake Rights Assignment Agreement with Reliance Entertainment Studios for a Hindi remake of Kaithi on March 29, 2023. They claim to have only received one fixed assignment fee but not the second and third tranches due on April 29 and May 29, 2023.

Legal action Second and 3rd tranches of payments were never made After Bholaa's release on March 30, 2023, a tripartite assignment agreement was executed between Dream Warrior, Reliance, and Ajay Devgn Ffilms LLP. Per this deal, exploitation rights remained with Reliance. However, the Kaithi makers alleged that the second and third tranches of payments under the first agreement were never paid. They sent multiple reminders seeking accounts and payments in 2023 and 2024, but received no response. Eventually, they issued a notice on October 28, 2024, demanding ₹4cr plus interest.

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