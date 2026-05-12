Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' now eyes ₹250cr milestone 

Box office performance

How did the film fare over the weekend?

Bhooth Bangla saw a steady rise in its box office collections over the fourth weekend. On Day 23 (Saturday), it collected ₹3cr, which further increased to ₹4cr on Day 24 (Sunday). The film added another ₹1.35cr on Day 25 (Monday), as per Sacnilk. With these earnings, the movie's overall India net collection has reached an impressive ₹160.1cr. Given the film is steady at the global box office, it's likely to cross the ₹250cr milestone.