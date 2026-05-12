Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' now eyes ₹250cr milestone
What's the story
Akshay Kumar's latest horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, has crossed ₹243cr gross worldwide after 25 days of theatrical release. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, has reportedly raked in ₹160.1cr in India net collections so far. Its India gross stands at ₹189.97cr, and it has also performed well internationally with a gross of ₹53.15cr. This takes its total worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹243.12cr in 25 days!
Box office performance
How did the film fare over the weekend?
Bhooth Bangla saw a steady rise in its box office collections over the fourth weekend. On Day 23 (Saturday), it collected ₹3cr, which further increased to ₹4cr on Day 24 (Sunday). The film added another ₹1.35cr on Day 25 (Monday), as per Sacnilk. With these earnings, the movie's overall India net collection has reached an impressive ₹160.1cr. Given the film is steady at the global box office, it's likely to cross the ₹250cr milestone.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Bhooth Bangla'
Bhooth Bangla revolves around Arjun Acharya (Kumar), who inherits a sprawling ancestral mansion in Mangalpur. He decides to host his sister Meera's wedding there, but soon, strange occurrences start to disturb the family. The locals fear that the house has a dark past, forcing Arjun to uncover its mysteries and understand why his estranged grandfather left it to them. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles.