Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' starts strong with over ₹15cr opening

Akshay Kumar 's latest release, Bhooth Bangla , has made a strong debut at the box office . The horror-comedy saw a massive jump in collections on Friday after its paid previews on Thursday night. On Friday, it raked in ₹12.25 crore from 12,386 shows, marking a staggering 250% increase from Thursday's ₹3.5 crore, reported Sacnilk. With this growth, the film's total India gross stands at ₹18.9 crore and net domestic collection at ₹15.75 crore.

Box office battle 'Bhooth Bangla' ousts 'Dhurandhar' from top spot The film's impressive opening has seemingly ended the reign of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which had been at the top for four weeks. On its 30th day, Dhurandhar 2 saw a significant drop in collections of around ₹2.7 crore net and ₹3.24 crore gross. Despite this slowdown, it continues to boast an impressive cumulative net total of ₹1,105.82 crore!

Performance comparison How does 'Bhooth Bangla' fare against other Kumar films? Despite its strong opening, Bhooth Bangla's performance is a mixed bag when compared to Kumar's recent releases. His courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3 opened at ₹12.5 crore, while Housefull 5 had a much better opening of around ₹24 crore. On the other hand, Kesari Chapter 2 had a lower start at ₹7.76 crore. Meanwhile, the cop drama Sooryavanshi had collected around ₹26.29 crore net on its opening day.

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Genre comparison Comparison with other horror-comedies In the horror-comedy genre, Bhooth Bangla lags behind several recent releases. Thamma opened at ₹24 crore last year, while Stree 2 set a huge record with ₹51.8 crore on day one. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's first-day collections were ₹14.11 crore, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 registered a massive opening of ₹35.5 crore. Bhooth Bangla is expected to grow over the weekend due to positive word-of-mouth.

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