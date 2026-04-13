'Bhooth Bangla' makers trim 63 scenes; check final runtime

The upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has been granted a UA 16+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The decision came after the makers voluntarily made several edits to the film on April 11, reducing its runtime from 174 minutes and 57 seconds to 164 minutes and 52 seconds. The final version of Bhooth Bangla is now set for a theatrical release on April 16 with paid previews starting at 9:00pm.

Editing process Initial runtime stood at 2 hours and 55 minutes The makers have reportedly trimmed as many as 63 scenes, with several cuts involving only a few seconds. The initial censor certificate, issued on April 2, stated a runtime of 174 minutes and 57 seconds. After further edits by the makers, the duration was reduced by an additional 10 minutes and five seconds. The movie is Akshay Kumar's first release of 2026.

Scene changes Obscene words trimmed by the team The edits included the removal of 72 seconds from a scene in the song O Sundari and another 27 seconds from O Re O Sawariya. Additionally, an obscene word at the 26th minute was replaced, while objectionable words around the one-hour mark were also changed. Toward the end of the film, an obscene word in the subtitle was removed.

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Additional changes Makers told to add disclaimers for religious references Further, a derogatory reference to women in the first half of the film was replaced. The makers were also asked to add disclaimers about religious and superstitious references in the story. These changes were made after suggestions from the Examining Committee during the initial certification process.

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