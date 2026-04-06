'Bhooth Bangla' trailer out: Akshay-Priyadarshan at their silliest best
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer for Bhooth Bangla, the upcoming horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, was released on Monday. The film will finally hit theaters on April 17, 2026, after facing multiple delays. The star-studded cast also includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.
Plot synopsis
This is what happens in 'Bhooth Bangla' trailer
Set in the fictional town of Mangalpur, Bhooth Bangla revolves around a haunted mansion. Locals believe that the monster Vadhusur will appear if anyone gets married in the town. Kumar's character inherits this mansion and is initially attracted to its beauty. However, he soon starts to doubt if the scary stories about the house are true as he encounters restless spirits and eccentric housemates. We get true-blue silly jokes characteristic of the Kumar-Priyadarshan duo.
Release information
Paid previews to be held on Thursday
Despite the delays, Bhooth Bangla is now set to release on April 17. Paid previews will be held on April 16 (Thursday) at 9:00pm. The film marks a reunion between Kumar and Priyadarshan after a gap of 16 years. It is co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Kumar himself. Will it bring back Kumar's good old comedy run? Only time will tell.