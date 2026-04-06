'Bhooth Bangla' trailer out: Akshay-Priyadarshan at their silliest best

Plot synopsis

This is what happens in 'Bhooth Bangla' trailer

Set in the fictional town of Mangalpur, Bhooth Bangla revolves around a haunted mansion. Locals believe that the monster Vadhusur will appear if anyone gets married in the town. Kumar's character inherits this mansion and is initially attracted to its beauty. However, he soon starts to doubt if the scary stories about the house are true as he encounters restless spirits and eccentric housemates. We get true-blue silly jokes characteristic of the Kumar-Priyadarshan duo.