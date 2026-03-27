'Bhooth Bangla' writer on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' comparisons

Rohan Shankar, the writer of the upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, has dismissed comparisons with Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan 's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He said that while both films are in the same genre, they are different in terms of story and scale. "The two are different films, even if they share a genre," he told Mid-Day.

Genre expansion Shankar says, 'We expanded the genre' Shankar emphasized that Bhooth Bangla offers a broader take on the horror-comedy genre. He said, "We didn't lean on those horror comedy cliches. We kept the Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar brand of situational comedy." "But rather than falling into cliches, we expanded the genre." The film is set to release on April 10.

Star reunion 'Tabu ma'am can do complex scenes in one...' Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Kumar and director Priyadarshan after 16 years since their last collaboration on Khatta Meetha (2010). The film also reunites Kumar with actor Tabu after decades. Shankar praised the contrasting energies of the lead actors on set. "Tabu ma'am can do complex scenes in one or two takes, making it look effortless. Akshay sir wants every scene to be elevated, always pushing his co-actors and the scene itself to be funnier and better."

Advertisement