Bhosle debuting in 'The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'

Bhosle pursued singing before acting

Born in 2002 in Mumbai, Zanai grew up surrounded by music and creativity thanks to her family's legacy (her father Anand Bhosle is also part of the entertainment world).

Before acting, she explored singing with tracks like Main Heer Teri and Adatein, along with a fresh take on Hila Pori Hila.

Now she's ready for her next big chapter on screen.