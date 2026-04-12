Bhosle debuting in 'The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'
Zanai Bhosle, the granddaughter of music legend Asha Bhosle, is stepping into films with her debut in The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. She'll be playing Rani Sai Bhonsale, the first wife of the iconic Maratha king.
Directed by Sandeep Singh and featuring Rishab Shetty, the movie is set to hit theaters on January 21, 2027, and will be released in seven languages including Hindi and Tamil.
Bhosle pursued singing before acting
Born in 2002 in Mumbai, Zanai grew up surrounded by music and creativity thanks to her family's legacy (her father Anand Bhosle is also part of the entertainment world).
Before acting, she explored singing with tracks like Main Heer Teri and Adatein, along with a fresh take on Hila Pori Hila.
Now she's ready for her next big chapter on screen.