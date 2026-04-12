Bhosle dies at 92 after treatment for multiple organ failure Entertainment Apr 12, 2026

Asha Bhosle, the legendary voice behind thousands of classic songs, died Sunday at 92 after being treated for multiple organ failure in Mumbai.

Her loss sparked heartfelt tributes from leaders across India: Rajnath Singh called her "India's melody queen" and called her passing "extremely painful" for him, Mamata Banerjee remembered her as a "great musical genius," and Yogi Adityanath called it "an irreplaceable loss to the world of art."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also praised how she broke musical boundaries.