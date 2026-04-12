Bhosle dies at 92 after treatment for multiple organ failure
Asha Bhosle, the legendary voice behind thousands of classic songs, died Sunday at 92 after being treated for multiple organ failure in Mumbai.
Her loss sparked heartfelt tributes from leaders across India: Rajnath Singh called her "India's melody queen" and called her passing "extremely painful" for him, Mamata Banerjee remembered her as a "great musical genius," and Yogi Adityanath called it "an irreplaceable loss to the world of art."
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also praised how she broke musical boundaries.
Bhosle recorded over 12,000 songs
Starting her career at just 10 under her father's guidance, Bhosle recorded over 12,000 songs in different languages across eight decades, earning honors like the Padma Vibhushan.
Her final rites will be held Monday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, while fans can pay their last respects at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, to this irreplaceable icon.