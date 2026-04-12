Bhosle hospitalized at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital with chest infection Entertainment Apr 12, 2026

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday with a chest infection and extreme fatigue.

While early rumors mentioned a cardiac arrest, her family quickly clarified she is being treated for the infection and asked for privacy.

The news has led to an outpouring of support from fans and the music community.