Bhosle hospitalized at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital with chest infection
Entertainment
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday with a chest infection and extreme fatigue.
While early rumors mentioned a cardiac arrest, her family quickly clarified she is being treated for the infection and asked for privacy.
The news has led to an outpouring of support from fans and the music community.
Granddaughter Zanai seeks privacy for Bhosle
Prime Minister Modi tweeted his concern, wishing Asha ji a speedy recovery.
Her granddaughter Zanai also shared an update online, confirming her hospitalization and requesting that everyone give the family some space during this time.
The wave of well-wishes shows just how much Asha Bhosle means to generations of music lovers.