Bhuvan Bam calls Bollywood debut a 'personal milestone'
What's the story
Social media influencer and actor Bhuvan Bam, who has already made his acting debut with the web show Dhindora, is now all set to make his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Kuku Ki Kundali. The film, directed by Sharan Sharma and co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi, was announced last month. Speaking about this new journey, Bam expressed excitement and shared insights into his experience on set.
Career transition
Bam opens up on his journey to Bollywood
Bam, who started his career as a social media content creator, told Hindustan Times, "The dream I saw in my Malviya Nagar home in Delhi, that becoming a reality is a personal milestone." "We have done a schedule of over a month, and that's when I realized that the game of perception for the industry is only from the outside." "Internally, everyone is there to prove themselves and make a great film."
Film debut
'I never imagined myself being a romantic lead'
Bam is eagerly awaiting his Bollywood debut with Kuku Ki Kundali. He said, "Yes, there are jitters as I have waited for this moment my whole life. But the feeling hasn't completely sunk in yet." "It's my first time, so I am excited for it. If I had myself written something like it, I couldn't have imagined myself doing it all." "I never imagined myself being a romantic lead, but when you do it, you realise your potential."
Future endeavors
Bam on working in someone else's vision
Apart from Kuku Ki Kundali, Bam will soon be seen in director Nikkhil Advani's web series The Revolutionaries. He admitted that working on someone else's vision was a big change for him since he had previously written the shows he acted in. "It's a massive difference and I had to unlearn a lot of things." "I realized it's okay to let other people take some of the pressure which they are better equipped to deal with," he said.