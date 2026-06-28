When is 'Family Man' S04 coming? Raj Nidimoru shares update
What's the story
Raj Nidimoru, one-half of the director duo Raj & DK, has confirmed that writing for The Family Man Season 4 is in full swing. Speaking to Variety India, he revealed that they had always planned Seasons 3 and 4 as one long story. "We have to get to the second part of that story," he said.
Update
'We are writing furiously'
Nidimoru shared, "We had always planned Seasons 3 and 4 as one long story. Some viewers felt Season 3 ended midway, but in our minds, the central narrative had reached a logical point." "Only Srikant Tiwari's journey remained unfinished because it naturally continued into the next season. So yes, we're writing furiously. We have to get to the second part of that story."
Actor's perspective
'Family Man 4' might release next year
Manoj Bajpayee, who plays the lead role in The Family Man, recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming season. He revealed to News18 Showsha that Raj & DK are currently busy with Farzi but will soon shift their focus to The Family Man. He also hinted at a possible release in the second half of next year. "Ye mera guess hai," he said.
Series conclusion?
Will 'Family Man 4' be the last season?
When asked if the fourth season would be the last, Bajpayee jokingly replied, "I don't know, ho sakta hai Prime Video ko achanak se lage, thoda zyada paisa dekar hi sahi, magar lekar aate hain (laughs). Who knows?" He added that their contracts are ending after the fourth season. "Yaa, fourth is something where we have to conclude this story, and after that, it is up to Prime Video if they wish to continue."
Show overview
Know more about the show
The Family Man is an Indian spy thriller series that follows the life of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who secretly works for a special intelligence agency. He juggles his high-stakes missions with family responsibilities. The show is a mix of action, comedy, and drama, delving into themes of terrorism, politics, and personal dilemmas. It also stars Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani.