When is 'Family Man' S04 coming? Raj Nidimoru shares update

Series conclusion?

Will 'Family Man 4' be the last season?

When asked if the fourth season would be the last, Bajpayee jokingly replied, "I don't know, ho sakta hai Prime Video ko achanak se lage, thoda zyada paisa dekar hi sahi, magar lekar aate hain (laughs). Who knows?" He added that their contracts are ending after the fourth season. "Yaa, fourth is something where we have to conclude this story, and after that, it is up to Prime Video if they wish to continue."