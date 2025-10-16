LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Bigg Boss 19': Contestants receive letters from families, get emotional
Summarize
'Bigg Boss 19': Contestants receive letters from families, get emotional
'BB 19' contestants received letters from families

'Bigg Boss 19': Contestants receive letters from families, get emotional

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 16, 2025
12:58 pm
What's the story

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 will see contestants getting teary-eyed as they receive letters from their families. The emotional moment was captured in a promo video where a white pigeon carrying the letters descended into the garden area while Pankaj Udhas's Chitthi Aayi Hai played in the background. This is especially poignant as most contestants have been cut off from their families for over 50 days now, except for wild card entries.

Emotional responses

Contestants were affected by letters

The letters carried emotional messages. Comedian Pranit More was seen reading a letter from his family saying that this year's Diwali will be "incomplete" without him. Mridul Tiwari was then seen crying while holding a letter sent by his brothers. Kunickaa Sadanand's letter from her children read, "Jo cheezein apko 40 saal me nahi mili, wo ab mil rahi hain."

Twitter Post

See the promo here

Task twist

Letters part of captaincy task

The letters were not just a gesture of goodwill but also part of a captaincy task. Contestants received letters for others and had to choose between giving the letter to the intended person or opting out of the captaincy race. Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, and Gaurav Khanna chose to give their letters to More, Tiwari, and Sadanand, respectively, thus getting out of the captaincy race.

Show updates

What happens next?

While the promo was emotional, some Bigg Boss update pages have claimed that the task will soon take an ugly turn, when Farrhana Bhatt will choose captaincy over giving Neelam Giri's family letter to her. To find out what happens next, catch Bigg Boss 19 at 9:00pm on JioHotstar and at 10:30pm on Colors TV.