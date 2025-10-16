'Bigg Boss 19': Contestants receive letters from families, get emotional

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 will see contestants getting teary-eyed as they receive letters from their families. The emotional moment was captured in a promo video where a white pigeon carrying the letters descended into the garden area while Pankaj Udhas's Chitthi Aayi Hai played in the background. This is especially poignant as most contestants have been cut off from their families for over 50 days now, except for wild card entries.

Emotional responses Contestants were affected by letters The letters carried emotional messages. Comedian Pranit More was seen reading a letter from his family saying that this year's Diwali will be "incomplete" without him. Mridul Tiwari was then seen crying while holding a letter sent by his brothers. Kunickaa Sadanand's letter from her children read, "Jo cheezein apko 40 saal me nahi mili, wo ab mil rahi hain."

Twitter Post See the promo here Gharwaalon ke liye aayi chitthi ne bhar diye sabke aankhon mein aansu. 💌



Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par.



Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrDIIHpic.twitter.com/fCgnz4IReT — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 15, 2025

Task twist Letters part of captaincy task The letters were not just a gesture of goodwill but also part of a captaincy task. Contestants received letters for others and had to choose between giving the letter to the intended person or opting out of the captaincy race. Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, and Gaurav Khanna chose to give their letters to More, Tiwari, and Sadanand, respectively, thus getting out of the captaincy race.