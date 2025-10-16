Next Article
'Khalifa': Prithviraj Sukumaran's 1st look teaser out
Entertainment
Prithviraj Sukumaran just gave fans a first look at his next big film, Khalifa, by releasing its teaser on his birthday.
The movie, directed by Vysakh, stars him as Aamir Ali—a gold smuggler wrapped up in a multi-generational revenge plot.
The tagline sets the tone: "Revenge will be written in gold letters."
'Khalifa' aiming for Onam 2025 release
The teaser is packed with slick action scenes set against London's backdrop and hints at a deep family feud that spans generations.
Khalifa also marks Prithviraj's reunion with director Vysakh after their 2010 hit Pokkiri Raja.
The film is aiming for an Onam 2025 release, and while the full cast is still under wraps, it's already shaping up to be one of Malayalam cinema's most talked-about thrillers for this year.