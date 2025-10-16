'Khalifa': Prithviraj Sukumaran's 1st look teaser out

'Khalifa' aiming for Onam 2025 release

The teaser is packed with slick action scenes set against London's backdrop and hints at a deep family feud that spans generations.

Khalifa also marks Prithviraj's reunion with director Vysakh after their 2010 hit Pokkiri Raja.

The film is aiming for an Onam 2025 release, and while the full cast is still under wraps, it's already shaping up to be one of Malayalam cinema's most talked-about thrillers for this year.