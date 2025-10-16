Raghav Juyal to undergo major transformation for 'The Paradise'

Actor Raghav Juyal , who recently won hearts with his performance in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has announced a major look transformation for his upcoming debut Telugu film, The Paradise. The action entertainer stars Nani in the lead role and is directed by Srikanth Odela. Taking to Instagram , Juyal shared a video of himself and said he was excited about his Telugu debut.

Look change 'Last time you'll see me like this...': Juyal In the video, Juyal said, "Sharing this because it's the last time you'll see me like this! I'm changing my look for my next film, The Paradise." He added that he would not be sharing any updates during the transformation process. "Once the transformation starts, I'll be staying quiet till we reveal it," he said. The actor also said that they have already begun shooting in Hyderabad.

Film details Juyal might play an antagonist in the film Juyal had earlier expressed his excitement about joining the film's team during a script reading session. He had shared a post on Instagram, saying, "#TheParadise begins... Had a blast at the script reading session with my dearest @srikanthodela__ Natural Star @Nameisnani garu can't wait to join you." While the makers are yet to disclose his character, sources suggest that he might play an antagonist in this pan-India entertainer.