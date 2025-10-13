Got 400 scripts after 'Kill': Raghav Juyal talks career highs

Raghav Juyal, who has been winning hearts with his performance in Aryan Khan 's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, recently spoke about his career trajectory and bond with Shah Rukh Khan 's family. He told Hindustan Times, "Abhi wo mujhe adopt karne wale hain bas." Juyal also spoke about the massive success of the action film Kill, which catapulted him to stardom.

Career goals Juyal on his career highs Juyal expressed his desire to be the biggest superstar in India, saying, "I was the side dancer with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in ABCD 2 (2015), and my dream now is to be the lead in ABCD 3." "After Kill, I got 400 scripts." "My team got tired of going through them...but all I was looking at was the writing and the director. I have decided not to take up any work jiska koi kaam na ho."

Family connection On bond with the Khan family Juyal also became the first actor to work with all members of the Khan family. He recalled a conversation with SRK where he joked about his injuries and said, "Sir meri saari chotein aapki wali hain, bas aapka jaisa paisa aa jaye aur." He added that he and Aryan often improvised their scenes on the spot due to their similar thought processes in comedy. Notably, Juyal is also a part of SRK's upcoming action film, King.