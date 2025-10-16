'Dhurandhar' trailer gets UA 16+ rating; title track out now
Ranveer Singh's new film "Dhurandhar" just dropped its title track, and the official trailer is set to arrive on November 12.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, this one's shaping up to be an intense espionage drama—so much so that its trailer has received a UA 16+ rating from the censors.
Trailer length, cast details, 1st look
The trailer (2 minutes and 42 seconds) features Ranveer Singh, with Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna also part of the cast. R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal are also part of the ensemble cast.
The first look was revealed on Singh's 40th birthday back in July, hinting at a tough, spy-thriller vibe.
Release date and production details
Mark your calendars: "Dhurandhar" hits theaters December 5, 2025.
Produced by B62 Studios and Jio Studios, it promises a blend of action, patriotism, and big names—definitely one of the year's most anticipated releases for movie fans.