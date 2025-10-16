'Dhurandhar' trailer gets UA 16+ rating; title track out now Entertainment Oct 16, 2025

Ranveer Singh's new film "Dhurandhar" just dropped its title track, and the official trailer is set to arrive on November 12.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, this one's shaping up to be an intense espionage drama—so much so that its trailer has received a UA 16+ rating from the censors.