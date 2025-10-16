'Baahubali-The Epic' storms US advance bookings; has already crossed $60,000
What's the story
The re-edited version of the blockbuster films Baahubali- The Beginning and Baahubali- The Conclusion, titled Baahubali- The Epic, has reportedly earned over $60,000 from advance bookings in the US market. The figure is from selling around 3,000 tickets across 100 shows. This is a promising start for the film as it gears up for its release on October 31 (It premieres on October 29 in the US). It will be released in multiple languages.
Film details
What is 'Baahubali- The Epic'?
Baahubali- The Epic is a re-edited version of the original films, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. It has been edited down to a runtime of three hours and 50 minutes. The film was originally released in two parts in 2015 and 2017, respectively. It starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, among others.
Producer's statement
Want to give viewers enhanced cinematic experience: Producer
Producer Shobu Yarlagadda told ETimes that the aim of releasing Baahubali- The Epic is to provide viewers with an enhanced cinematic experience. He said, "We want them and people who have seen it 10 years ago to experience the magic of a larger than life cinema in theaters the way it was meant to be."