'Baahubali- The Epic' will hit theaters on October 31

'Baahubali-The Epic' storms US advance bookings; has already crossed $60,000

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:39 pm Oct 16, 202512:39 pm

What's the story

The re-edited version of the blockbuster films Baahubali- The Beginning and Baahubali- The Conclusion, titled Baahubali- The Epic, has reportedly earned over $60,000 from advance bookings in the US market. The figure is from selling around 3,000 tickets across 100 shows. This is a promising start for the film as it gears up for its release on October 31 (It premieres on October 29 in the US). It will be released in multiple languages.