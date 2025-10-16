YouTuber Elvish Yadav, singer Fazilpuria charged with money laundering
YouTuber Elvish Yadav and singer Rahul Fazilpuria have been hit with money laundering charges by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after allegedly featuring protected snakes and iguanas in their videos—breaking India's Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
The case, registered in March 2024 at a Haryana police station, also ropes in Sky Digital India Pvt. Ltd.
Assets worth ₹58 lakh attached
ED's probe confirmed that protected species showed up in Fazilpuria's "32 Bore" music video and Yadav's vlog.
Authorities have attached assets worth about ₹52 lakh—including Fazilpuria's agricultural land, a ₹1.24 lakh fixed deposit of Sky Digital, and ₹84,000 held by Elvish Yadav in a fixed deposit.
Both creators were questioned in 2024; Fazilpuria was arrested and spent five days in custody before getting bail.
The case remains under investigation for further legal action.