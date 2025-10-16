YouTuber Elvish Yadav, singer Fazilpuria charged with money laundering

Assets worth ₹58 lakh attached

ED's probe confirmed that protected species showed up in Fazilpuria's "32 Bore" music video and Yadav's vlog.

Authorities have attached assets worth about ₹52 lakh—including Fazilpuria's agricultural land, a ₹1.24 lakh fixed deposit of Sky Digital, and ₹84,000 held by Elvish Yadav in a fixed deposit.

Both creators were questioned in 2024; Fazilpuria was arrested and spent five days in custody before getting bail.

The case remains under investigation for further legal action.