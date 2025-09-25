'BB19' sued for unauthorized song use; ₹2cr demanded in damage

Legal action

PPL demands ₹2cr in damages, license fees

PPL has reportedly demanded ₹2 crore in damages and license fees from the makers for the alleged copyright infringement. The notice, served by advocate Hiten Ajay Wasan on September 19, accuses Endemol Shine India of using the sound recordings without obtaining a public performance license. A source from PPL's legal team told Mid-Day that both songs are licensed to Sony Music Entertainment India, which is one of over 450 music labels whose public performance rights are administered by PPL.