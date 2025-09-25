'BB19' sued for unauthorized song use; ₹2cr demanded in damage
What's the story
The popular reality show Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is reportedly in legal trouble over the alleged unauthorized use of two songs. Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL), India's oldest licensing organization, has sent a legal notice to the show's producers for infringing on its copyright by using Chikni Chameli from Agneepath and Dhat Tere Ki from Gori Tere Pyaar Mein in Episode 11 without permission.
Legal action
PPL demands ₹2cr in damages, license fees
PPL has reportedly demanded ₹2 crore in damages and license fees from the makers for the alleged copyright infringement. The notice, served by advocate Hiten Ajay Wasan on September 19, accuses Endemol Shine India of using the sound recordings without obtaining a public performance license. A source from PPL's legal team told Mid-Day that both songs are licensed to Sony Music Entertainment India, which is one of over 450 music labels whose public performance rights are administered by PPL.
Cease and desist
Cease and desist notice issued to 'Bigg Boss' makers
PPL has also issued a cease and desist notice to the Bigg Boss 19 makers, asking them to stop using its recording without authorization. The organization argues that Endemol Shine India did not obtain a license under Section 30 of the Copyright Act 1957, which constitutes "willful infringement." Despite these legal issues, Bigg Boss 19 continues to air on Colors TV at 10:30pm and stream on JioHotstar at 9:00pm.