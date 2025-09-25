Next Article
Karnataka HC halts ₹200 ticket cap amid producer-multiplex pushback
Entertainment
The Karnataka High Court has temporarily stopped the state's new rule that capped all cinema tickets at ₹200.
Big multiplex chains and film producers pushed back, arguing the government didn't have the legal power to set a flat price under current cinema laws.
Why the ₹200 cap is problematic
The court called out the one-size-fits-all cap as unfair—pointing out that running a multiplex in Bengaluru isn't the same as running a small-town theater.
Theater owners say strict price limits make it tough to cover costs for premium screens like IMAX, while producers worry about shrinking returns as movie budgets grow.
The final verdict will decide if Karnataka can control ticket prices—and could shape how much you pay (and what kinds of movies get made) across the state.