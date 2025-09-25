Karnataka HC halts ₹200 ticket cap amid producer-multiplex pushback

Why the ₹200 cap is problematic

The court called out the one-size-fits-all cap as unfair—pointing out that running a multiplex in Bengaluru isn't the same as running a small-town theater.

Theater owners say strict price limits make it tough to cover costs for premium screens like IMAX, while producers worry about shrinking returns as movie budgets grow.

The final verdict will decide if Karnataka can control ticket prices—and could shape how much you pay (and what kinds of movies get made) across the state.