From 'Benjamin Button' to 'Empire': Taraji P. Henson's inspiring journey

Taraji P. Henson has established herself as a cultural icon, thanks to her powerful performances and unwavering advocacy. From her breakout role in the film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button to her iconic character in Empire, Henson has redefined what it means to be a leading lady in Hollywood . Her journey is a testament to resilience, talent, and the power of representation in media.

#1 Early life and education Born on September 11, 1970, in Washington, D.C., P. Henson grew up in a modest household. She attended Oxon Hill High School before going to Howard University on a scholarship. Her education laid the foundation for her acting career, where she honed her skills and developed a passion for performance. After graduating, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams.

#2 Breakthrough roles Henson's career took off with her role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, where she played Queenie. The role earned her an Academy Award nomination and brought her international fame. She later starred in the hit series Empire, where her portrayal of Cookie Lyon became iconic and cemented her status as a leading actor.

#3 Advocacy and influence Beyond acting, Henson is also known for her advocacy work. She founded the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation to fight mental health stigma in the African-American community. Through this foundation, she aims to raise awareness about mental health issues and provide support to those in need. Her efforts have made her an influential figure beyond entertainment.