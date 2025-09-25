Next Article
Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2' gets release date
Entertainment
Akhanda 2, the much-awaited sequel to the action-packed Akhanda, is officially hitting theaters on December 5, 2025.
The film was originally supposed to drop alongside Pawan Kalyan's OG but got pushed back due to production delays.
Nandamuri Balakrishna revealed the new date at a recent press event, and fans are pretty excited.
Cast and crew of the film
This time around, Samyuktha leads the cast with Aadhi Pinisetty as the villain, and Harshaali Malhotra is making her Tollywood debut.
The team at 14 Reels Plus is putting in extra effort on VFX and re-recording to make sure everything looks top-notch.
After dropping a teaser packed with intense action scenes and an intriguing storyline, they're aiming for another crowd-pleaser just like the original.