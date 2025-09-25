'Bigg Boss 19' might end on December 5

'Bigg Boss 19' grand finale to air in December?

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:25 am Sep 25, 202511:25 am

What's the story

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is reportedly set for December 5, 2025. The news was shared by Bigg Boss Khabri on Instagram. However, the date may change if the show receives an extension from the channel. The current season features contestants such as Kunickaa Sadanand and Gaurav Khanna, who have been facing various challenges since its premiere in August.