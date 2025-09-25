'Bigg Boss 19' grand finale to air in December?
What's the story
The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is reportedly set for December 5, 2025. The news was shared by Bigg Boss Khabri on Instagram. However, the date may change if the show receives an extension from the channel. The current season features contestants such as Kunickaa Sadanand and Gaurav Khanna, who have been facing various challenges since its premiere in August.
Date uncertainty
Finale date subject to extension
The finale date is subject to change if the show gets an extension. Bigg Boss Khabri's Instagram post read, "Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale estimated date is 5th December 2025 if the show not extended.. chances are to low." The post also hinted that the current season may end after 105 days due to lukewarm audience response, despite initial plans for a five-month run.
Show drama
'BB19' update: Housemates vote in favor of Abhishek Bajaj
In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 19, housemates voted in favor of Abhishek Bajaj for his captaincy. The season has seen several heated arguments, including a recent clash between Farhana Bhatt and Kunickaa Sadanand. These confrontations have added to the drama of this season. Stay tuned for more updates!