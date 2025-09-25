'Bigg Boss 19' in legal trouble over copyright violation Entertainment Sep 25, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 is in legal trouble after Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) accused the show of using two popular songs—Chikni Chameli and Dhat Tere Ki—without permission in episode 11.

PPL, which administers the public performance rights for these tracks on behalf of Sony Music Entertainment India, sent a notice on September 19, 2025, claiming Endemol Shine India didn't get the required license under copyright law and is now demanding ₹2 crore in damages.