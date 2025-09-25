'Bigg Boss 19' in legal trouble over copyright violation
Bigg Boss 19 is in legal trouble after Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) accused the show of using two popular songs—Chikni Chameli and Dhat Tere Ki—without permission in episode 11.
PPL, which administers the public performance rights for these tracks on behalf of Sony Music Entertainment India, sent a notice on September 19, 2025, claiming Endemol Shine India didn't get the required license under copyright law and is now demanding ₹2 crore in damages.
Court bans illegal streaming of 'Bigg Boss 19'
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has stepped in to block at least five websites from streaming Bigg Boss illegally after Viacom18 raised concerns about piracy hurting its JioCinema platform.
Even with these legal battles, Bigg Boss continues to air on Colors TV and stream online.
The court's move is seen as a boost for content creators fighting unauthorized streaming.